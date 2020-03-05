Denise Narciso
You have free articles remaining.
October, 30 1953 - March, 2 2020
Lincoln - Survived by husband Stephen, children Tyson Searls, Mia Watson, Meghan Meyer, Nicholas Meyer, 9 grandchildren, sisters Willmetta (Bill) Fritz, Janice (Mark) Kenney, family, and friends.
Visitation Saturday 10:30 - 11:30 AM at Roeder Mortuary with Graveside to follow. Interment Ashland Cemetery, Ashland, NE. Roeder Mortuary, 11710 Standing Stone, Gretna, NE 402-332-0090 www.RoederMortuary.com.
To send flowers to the family of Denise Narciso, please visit Tribute Store.