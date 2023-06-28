Denise Marie Szatko

September 4, 1963 - June 25, 2023

Denise Marie Szatko, 59, of Lincoln, died at home on June 25, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.

Denise was born on September 4th, 1963 in Schuyler, Nebraska to Richard and Dorothy Spale (Buresh), and was the fourth of six children. She moved to Lincoln after High School to attend UNL and graduated with a degree in Mathematics in 1985. The highlight of Denise's working career was becoming a math mentor at Lincoln Public Schools, where she guided hundreds of students in various schools across the city over 18 years.

Denise was married to Michael Szatko for 32 years, and together had two children; Elizabeth and Adam. She was a loving mother who cherished her time with her children. Denise also enjoyed watching British TV shows, drinking tea, doing puzzles, and reading mystery novels. She was great at both baking and cooking and had many treasured recipes that her family will continue to enjoy for many years to come. She had a witt that made those who knew her smile and laugh, and had cherished friendships that spanned over 50 years. She valued her relationship with God and participated in St.Teresa's Alter Society for many years. Her huge heart and smile will be missed by all.

Preceded in death by her father, Richard Spale; brother, Jim Spale.

Survived by her mother, Dorothy Spale; children, Liz (Bryan) Szatko Perez, Adam Szatko; siblings, Randy (Martha) Spale, Janine (Guy) Pelsor, Valerie Spale, Michele (Steve) Buroker; husband of 32 years, Michael Szatko; many nieces and nephews; and many great-nephews and great-nieces.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 735 S. 36th, Lincoln 68510. Inurnment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM on Wednesday at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. The family will greet friends beginning at 6:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society or Tabitha Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.