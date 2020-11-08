Delwin D. Smeal

Delwin is survived by his wife, Vicki, of Snyder; children, Bryan Smeal of Hooper, Krista Jacobson of Pittsburgh, PA, Sonya (Jeremy) Hunt of Lincoln, Jessica (Kayla) Smeal of Malvern, IA, Leah (Joe) Munoz of Fremont, and Derek Smeal of Omaha; grandchildren, Taylor (Paul) Schlecht, Jadyn and Jaryn Smeal, Ethan, Maya, and Gavin Hunt, Felix, Violet, Scout, and West Munoz; and Grover and Adeline Smeal; great-granddaughter, Emersyn Schlecht; mother, Ardath Smeal of West Point; sisters, Marlynn (Virgil) Hunke of Snyder, Renee Smeal, Ellen (Myron) Gross-Rhode, and Denise (Rod) Cerny all of Omaha, Mary Lou (Jim) Tomka of Lincoln, Lori (Jeff) Scherer of Beemer, and Lowene (Gary) Hasemann of Snyder; brother, Jay (Angie) Smeal of Lincoln; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his dog, Tinker. Delwin is preceded in death by his father, Donald; and parents-in-law, Clifford and Alice Vakiner.

Funeral Mass will be 10:00am on Monday, November 9 at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Snyder with Reverend Keith Rezac as celebrant. Due to our Directive Health Measures, the church will be limited to family only. The funeral will be live streamed at the Snyder Auditorium for those in the public wishing to attend. The funeral will also be live streamed on the Stokely Funeral Home Facebook page at facebook.com/stokelyfuneralhome. Burial will be at St. Leo's Cemetery with lunch following at the Snyder Ballroom. Public visitation with family present will be Sunday from 3:00pm to 5:00pm with a Vigil Service at 5:00pm at St. Leo's Catholic Church. Masks will be required at the visitation and funeral and seating will be physically distanced by household. A memorial has been established. Arrangements by Stokely Funeral Home.