November 2, 1929 - September 29, 2020

Deloris Louise (Brown) Borg passed away September 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by the love of her family. She was born November 2, 1929, to Irma (Randall) Brown and Arthur Brown, growing up on the family ranch south of Long Pine, Nebraska. Deloris began her teaching career in a one-room school house in the Sandhills while still in high school. She moved to Lincoln to attend the University of Nebraska in 1956, graduating with a teaching degree. While attending summer school at Wayne State College, she met the love of her life, Verl Rodger Borg of Wakefield. Dee and Rod were married May 28, 1956, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Lincoln. Their daughters, Michele and Angela were born over the next 6 years.

Deloris taught at Hartley and Brownell Elementary Schools, followed by working at the University's Student and Family Housing Office for several years. She was awarded the Sue Tidball Award for Creative Humanity in recognition of her work with international students. Following her retirement in 1994, Deloris became an Admiral in the Nebraska Navy, while loving time spent with her children, granddaughter and great grandson. She enjoyed gardening, travel and visiting with extended family and friends worldwide. She was an active member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, the Lincoln Lioness Club and Kappi Phi.