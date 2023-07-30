Deloris Ann (Tiff) Huffman

May 9, 1951 - July 22, 2023

Deloris Ann (Tiff) Huffman, age 72, passed from this life on July 22, 2023. She was born on May 9, 1951, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Charles and Mary Juanita (Martin) Tiff. Deloris entered foster care with Lonnie and Jeri Akard when she was nine years old and remained with them until she married.

Deloris graduated from Milford High School in 1969. She married Joseph Garland Huffman, Sr., on June 2, 1969, in Lincoln, Nebraska, and became another mom to his daughter, Annette Renee. She and Joe went on to have two sons: Joseph Garland, Jr., and Matthew James.

Deloris babysat many children while her own were growing up. It seemed the house was always full of kids. And the car too. The little Toyota that missed the turn and flew into the field on the way to Pawnee Lake had about twelve packed in, plus two adults. Yes, we were all fine. If we tried to comment on her driving, she would shut us down with, “I've been driving for a long time…” She sure did like to drive.

Deloris met Joe in Lincoln at the church his father planted, First United Pentecostal Church. In 1979, the church started a school, and Deloris ran the kindergarten for several years, teaching many ABCer's, as they were called, to read. She was a wonderful cook who enjoyed feeding people in her home, at church, anywhere. For a while she worked as a cook at the University of Nebraska East Union. Every summer for many years she ran the concession stand and then the kitchen for camps for the Nebraska District United Pentecostal Church. She also cooked and baked for weekly dinners raising funds to build the Life Tabernacle Church building in Lincoln.

Deloris enjoyed shopping (garage sales and thrift stores were favorites), collecting porcelain dolls and rabbits, reading (including the obituaries), getting Blizzards at Dairy Queen, and spoiling her grandkids. She was a social person who liked spending time with others, taking trips to visit people, and keeping up with their lives on Facebook. Before his death in 2021, she and Joe ate out nearly every night. They had their restaurant rotation and were known for their friendliness and generous tips. Deloris loved being able to give generously.

Deloris is survived by her sons Joseph (Karyn) Huffman, Jr., of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Matthew (Stephanie) Huffman of Magnolia Texas; stepdaughter Annette Evans of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren Kaitlyn (Andrew) Smith, Kassidy Huffman, Jacob Huffman, Jared Huffman, Chancellor (Brynn) Huffman, Preston Huffman, Mikayla (Ben) Rodriguez, Landon Evans, Emily Evans, Logan Evans; great-grandchildren Isabella Rodriguez, Anastasia Rodriguez, and Aaron Smith; brothers Dale Rice and Bill Rice; and sister Michelle Tiff. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years; parents; sister Linda Aldridge; brother John Cressy; and son-in-law Stuart Evans.

Visitation will be Friday, August 4, 2023, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., at Life Tabernacle Church, 3230 North 1st Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. Funeral Service will follow immediately at noon. Burial will be at Wyuka Cemetery, Lincoln, Nebraska. Condolences to www.lincolnccfh.com.