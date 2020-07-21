× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DeLoris Ann McGinnis

September 18, 1931 – July 17, 2020

DeLoris McGinnis, 88, passed away, Friday, July 17, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln. She was born to Jerry and Ethel (Ilg) Kubik on a farm near Valparaiso, Nebraska. DeLoris attended Lane Country School and Valparaiso schools, graduating from Valparaiso High School in 1948. Shortly after graduation she moved with her parents to a farm near Hickman, Nebraska. She worked as a secretary to the adjuster at the state auto claim department.

On October 6, 1951, Deloris was united in marriage to Jerry McGinnis. Shortly after her marriage, she joined her husband in Miami, Florida, where he was serving in the Air Force. After three years in Miami, Jerry was released from the Air Force and they returned to Nebraska and settled in Lincoln, which became their permanent home. Some of the great joys in DeLoris' life, other than her three children, was her only grandchild, Mike McGinnis, and great-grandson Eric Finnley McGinnis.