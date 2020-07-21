DeLoris Ann McGinnis
September 18, 1931 – July 17, 2020
DeLoris McGinnis, 88, passed away, Friday, July 17, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln. She was born to Jerry and Ethel (Ilg) Kubik on a farm near Valparaiso, Nebraska. DeLoris attended Lane Country School and Valparaiso schools, graduating from Valparaiso High School in 1948. Shortly after graduation she moved with her parents to a farm near Hickman, Nebraska. She worked as a secretary to the adjuster at the state auto claim department.
On October 6, 1951, Deloris was united in marriage to Jerry McGinnis. Shortly after her marriage, she joined her husband in Miami, Florida, where he was serving in the Air Force. After three years in Miami, Jerry was released from the Air Force and they returned to Nebraska and settled in Lincoln, which became their permanent home. Some of the great joys in DeLoris' life, other than her three children, was her only grandchild, Mike McGinnis, and great-grandson Eric Finnley McGinnis.
DeLoris is survived by her son, Randy McGinnis; daughters, Lori (Tony) Black and Kelly (Derek) Sundling all of Lincoln, NE; grandsons, Mike (April) McGinnis and Josh Tesina; great-grandson, Eric McGinnis all of Omaha, NE; sister, Diane Cummings of Roca, NE; brother, Larry Kubik (special friend, Teresa Stephens) of Kimberling City, MO; sisters-in-law, Shari Kubik of Lincoln, NE and Eunice McGinnis of Phoenix, AZ; brother-in-law, Roger (Doris) McGinnis of Eagle, NE; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; parents; sister, Jean Oelling; brother, Gerald Kubik; sister-in-law, Louise Kubik; and brothers-in-law, Fritz Oelling, Jim Cummings, and Don McGinnis.
Memorial service will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Lincoln, NE. Memorials may be directed to her family for a future designation. Services can be livestreamed or condolences can be left at www.lincolnccfh.com.
Service information
11:00AM
5200 R ST
Lincoln, NE 68504
