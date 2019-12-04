Deloris Ann Kriz, 91 of Lincoln, passed away December 2, 2019. She was born June 26, 1928 in Valparaiso, NE to Louis and Clara (Hawkinson) Chuda. She worked at Novartis as a traffic administrator clerk, state farm insurance, and the state office building. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, VFW, enjoyed to bake, cook and Husker football and Patriots.

She is survived by sons Tim Kinney, Lincoln; Mike (Sandy) Kinney Clatonia, NE; Randy (Carol) Kriz, Council Bluffs; Kevin (Deb) Kinney, Lincoln; Jeff Kriz Lincoln. Daughters Sandi (Jerry) Genrich Lincoln and Sharon (Joe) Claussen Lincoln Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren Brother Larry Chuda, Lincoln Preceded in death by her parents, husbands Ernest Kriz and Darrell Kinney, Brother Ronald Chuda and sister Dorothy Wilson.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church (7601 Vine Street) in Lincoln. A Rosary will be recited on Friday at 10:00 AM also at the church. Inurnment will be at Lincoln Memorial Park at 2:00 PM. Memorials have been suggested to St. John the Apostle Catholic Church. Memorials are suggested to St. John the Apostle Catholic Church Cremation, no visitation. Condolences online at www.lincolnfh.com