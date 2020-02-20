Delores Robertson
View Comments

Delores Robertson

{{featured_button_text}}

Delores Robertson

November 18, 1925 - February 19, 2020

To send flowers to the family of Delores Robertson, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News