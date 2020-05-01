Delores R. Kinzie

July 18, 1934 - April 28, 2020
Dolores R. Kinzie, 85, of Lincoln, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dolores was born July 18, 1934, in Wilmington Del., to Florentinus and Freda (Honeise) Micheli. Her family moved to Colorado when she was a young teenager. She married Jesse L. Kinzie in 1950 and they later divorced. Dolores loved cooking and found herself in the restaurant business for most of her life. She worked in many restaurants in Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska. Dolores had a quick wit, and could always be counted on to give you a good laugh.
Dolores is survived by daughters, Lois Greenhagen, of Bigfork, Mont., and Jessica Howard of Lincoln, Nebr.; son David Kinzie (Katie) of Deer Trail, Colo; grandchildren, Robin, Suzette, Carrie, Clint, Leigh, Debi, Kevin, and Katrina; 5 great grandchildren; sister, Linda Hendrickson of Denver Colo. and brother Philip (Ellen) Micheli of Murrieta, Calif. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Caroline Kirschner and Gladys Hinds; brothers Robert, Howard and Norman Micheli; sons-in law, Robin S Greenhagen and Ethan (Punch) Howard.
No services will be held. Condolences to www.lincolnffc.com.
