Delores R. Kinzie

Dolores R. Kinzie, 85, of Lincoln, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dolores was born July 18, 1934, in Wilmington Del., to Florentinus and Freda (Honeise) Micheli. Her family moved to Colorado when she was a young teenager. She married Jesse L. Kinzie in 1950 and they later divorced. Dolores loved cooking and found herself in the restaurant business for most of her life. She worked in many restaurants in Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska. Dolores had a quick wit, and could always be counted on to give you a good laugh.