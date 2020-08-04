Delores M. Walker

Memorial service: 11 A.M. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice, masks are required at church. Burial will take place prior to the memorial service at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 8 A.M. - 8 P.M. at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice. Family meet & greet: Wednesday from 6-7:30 P.M. at the funeral home, masks optional. Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to Community Food Pantry or St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice. A guestbook for signatures and messages of condolence is available online at www.foxfuneralhome.net.