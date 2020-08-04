August 3, 1924 - August 2, 2020
Delores M. Walker, 95, of Beatrice passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was born August 3, 1924. She married to Robert G. Walker on March 13, 1943.
Memorial service: 11 A.M. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice, masks are required at church. Burial will take place prior to the memorial service at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 8 A.M. - 8 P.M. at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice. Family meet & greet: Wednesday from 6-7:30 P.M. at the funeral home, masks optional. Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to Community Food Pantry or St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice. A guestbook for signatures and messages of condolence is available online at www.foxfuneralhome.net.
