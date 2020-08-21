Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Delores L. Bundy, 87 of Lincoln, NE passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at her home. Graveside Service, Saturday (8/22/2020) 11:00am at Ashland Cemetery. Visitation, Saturday (8/22/2020) 9:30 – 10:30 am at Marcy Mortuary in Ashland. Memorials to the American Cancer Society or Down Syndrome Association for Families of NE. Visit marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.