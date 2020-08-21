August 17, 2020
Delores L. Bundy, 87 of Lincoln, NE passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at her home. Graveside Service, Saturday (8/22/2020) 11:00am at Ashland Cemetery. Visitation, Saturday (8/22/2020) 9:30 – 10:30 am at Marcy Mortuary in Ashland. Memorials to the American Cancer Society or Down Syndrome Association for Families of NE. Visit marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
