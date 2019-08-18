Delores "Kay" Kirchhoff

January 26, 1940 - July 30, 2019
Delores Kay Titterington Kirchhoff, 79, of Lincoln, NE passed away of cancer on July 30, 2019 at her home. No services were held at the request of Kay.
Kay was born in Lincoln, the oldest of four children, to David “Bill” and Marguerite Titterington on January 26, 1940. She was in the second graduating class of Lincoln's Southeast High School in 1958. Kay married Dorwin Kirchhoff on August 15, 1959 in Lincoln. Kay was the manager of the Wild Bird Habitat Stores until 2009, and worked during fundraising campaigns for the Capital Humane Society Pieloch Pet Adoption Center.
She was preceded in death by husband Dorwin Kirchhoff, and son Greg Kirchhoff. Father David “Bill” Titterington and sister Ardaith Eitel. In-laws Albert and Clara Kirchhoff. Grandson Andrew Michael and brother-in-law Gary Larson. Survived by her mother Marguerite Titterington age 96. David Titterington ll brother and wife Linda. Margo Larson sister. Granddaughters Mehgan Kirchhoff and Beka Michael and Grandson Trevor Kirchhoff, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
Memorials to Hearts United for Animals No-Kill Animal Shelter, 73418 638 Ave, Auburn, NE 68305. Condolences to: Marguerite Titterington (mother) Brentwood Estates, 1111 S 70th St. Apt# 222, Lincoln, NE 68510 or online at wildbird1@neb.rr.com.
