Delores K. Schlienz 89 of Lincoln, NE died August 13, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday 3-9pm with a Rosary at 7:00pm both at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday 8-17-2020 at 10:00am at North American Martyrs Catholic Church, 1101 Isaac Drive, Lincoln, NE 68521. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Family for later designation. Officiating will be Father Brian Connor. Burial will be at St. Leonard Catholic Cemetery, Madison, NE at 2:30pm Monday. The service will be live streamed on Facebook at Butherus Maser & Love LiveStream https://www.facebook.com/Butherus-Maser-Love-LiveStream-105603761223856 Condolences can be sent to bmlfh.com Arrangements: Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home.