Delores E. "Dee" Bargman

November 15, 1928 - July 19, 2023

Delores E. "Dee" Bargman, 94, of Lincoln, passed away July 19, 2023. Born November 15, 1928, in rural Adams County, IA to Vernor O. and Bessie J. (Johannes) Westrope.

Dee retired from Lincoln Public Schools where she taught at Pound Middle School. She was a 60-plus-year member of Christ United Methodist Church.

Family members include her granddaughter, Kylie (Jeff) Henry, Dunwoody, GA; son-in-law, Steve (Genie) Isaacs, Marietta, GA; grandson, Carter Isaacs, Nashville, TN; great-granddaughter, Abigail Henry; brother-in-law, Marvin Bargman, Vero Beach, FL. Preceded in death by her parents, husband of 60 years Dr. Lyle K. Bargman; daughter, Gail Isaacs; brothers, and a sister.

Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A Street. Visitation one hour prior to service.

Memorials in lieu of flowers, to Christ United Methodist Church or Eastmont Towers Foundation.

