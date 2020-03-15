Delores (De) Pape, 90, of Lincoln, NE passed away Sunday, February 16. Rosary will be held 7PM with family present from 6-7 PM on March 20 at Butherus, Maser and Love, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM Saturday, March 21, at St. Peter's Church, 4500 Duxhall Drive, Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to St. Peter's Church. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com.