March 23, 1940 - May 23, 2020
Delores Ann (Gaydos) Maas was born in Uniontown, Pennsylvania on March 23, 1940. She was the oldest daughter of Paul and Anna (Mihalek) Gaydos. She graduated from Centerville High School in Pennsylvania in the class of 1958. Upon graduation she started a job in Washington, D. C. at the United States Department of Agriculture. She worked as a stenographer for the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service for ten years, where she earned several service recognitions while working for senior USDA officials during her tenure.
She married Ronald Maas in Lincoln, NE on November 10, 1969. No children were born from this union, but she was an incredibly supportive stepmother to the two children of her new husband. The family now includes, spouses plus, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in passing by her Mother and Father, also older brother, Thomas Gaydos and middle brother Paul (Sonny) Gaydos. She is survived by husband, Ronald, of Lincoln, a sister Mrs. Faye Lesznar of Falling Waters, West Virginia and a brother David Gaydos, who lives at Spout Spring, Virginia. She enjoyed many years with her husband's children.
Additional family survivors include Debra (Maas) and Ken Collier of Sheridan, WY plus Timothy and Valerie (Frick) Maas of Potter, NE. She likewise loved all her three grandchildren, Shane Maas, Chelsie (Maas) Martinez and Luke Maas, also spouses Cico Martinez and Lindsey (Keeler) Maas, plus great-granddaughter Brynn Elizabeth Maas and the newest great-grandson Lennon James Maas in the extended family. There are also numerous nieces and nephews living across the United States, all of whom she treasured.
A celebration of life and memorial service will be held at the Butherus, Maser & Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln, on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10:00 am. Memorials would be welcomed for the Bennet Community Builders Association or the Bennet Community Church. Interment will be conducted later in the Community Cemetery at Potter, NE. She will be cherished and missed by all those who shared a lifetime of memories. On line condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.