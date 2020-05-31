× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 23, 1940 - May 23, 2020

Delores Ann (Gaydos) Maas was born in Uniontown, Pennsylvania on March 23, 1940. She was the oldest daughter of Paul and Anna (Mihalek) Gaydos. She graduated from Centerville High School in Pennsylvania in the class of 1958. Upon graduation she started a job in Washington, D. C. at the United States Department of Agriculture. She worked as a stenographer for the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service for ten years, where she earned several service recognitions while working for senior USDA officials during her tenure.

She married Ronald Maas in Lincoln, NE on November 10, 1969. No children were born from this union, but she was an incredibly supportive stepmother to the two children of her new husband. The family now includes, spouses plus, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in passing by her Mother and Father, also older brother, Thomas Gaydos and middle brother Paul (Sonny) Gaydos. She is survived by husband, Ronald, of Lincoln, a sister Mrs. Faye Lesznar of Falling Waters, West Virginia and a brother David Gaydos, who lives at Spout Spring, Virginia. She enjoyed many years with her husband's children.