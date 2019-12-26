June 21, 1929 - December 21, 2019

Delores A. Fees, 90 years, lifetime resident of Fremont, NE passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Ridgewood Retirement Community in Bennington. She was born June 21, 1929 in Dodge, NE to Conrad and Mary (Baumert) Pieper. Delores grew up in Dodge. She married Kenneth Fees on April 24, 1951 in Dodge. They moved to Fremont in 1953. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and an active volunteer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Richard and Raymond Pieper; sister, Agnes (Stanley) Gall; brother-in-law, Gene Fees (Laurine), brother-in-law, Jerome Fees and sister-in-law, Patty Frazee. Delores is survived by her sons, Don (Lynne) Fees of Omaha, Larry (Terry) Fees of Blair; daughters, Joni (Lee) Sauter of Lincoln, Dianne (Bob) Kimball of Omaha; sisters, Marlene (Leonard) Kabes of Clarkson, NE, Irene (Gary) Brosch of Bennington, NE; brother-in-law, Clarence Frazee of Rosiclare, IL; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass 10 AM, Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be Sunday, 5-8 PM, with a rosary starting at 7 PM at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont. Memorial may be directed to St Patrick Catholic Church and the Alzheimer's Association.Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchpels.com

