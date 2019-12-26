Delores A. Fees
View Comments

Delores A. Fees

{{featured_button_text}}
Delores A. Fees

June 21, 1929 - December 21, 2019

Delores A. Fees, 90 years, lifetime resident of Fremont, NE passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Ridgewood Retirement Community in Bennington. She was born June 21, 1929 in Dodge, NE to Conrad and Mary (Baumert) Pieper. Delores grew up in Dodge. She married Kenneth Fees on April 24, 1951 in Dodge. They moved to Fremont in 1953. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and an active volunteer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Richard and Raymond Pieper; sister, Agnes (Stanley) Gall; brother-in-law, Gene Fees (Laurine), brother-in-law, Jerome Fees and sister-in-law, Patty Frazee. Delores is survived by her sons, Don (Lynne) Fees of Omaha, Larry (Terry) Fees of Blair; daughters, Joni (Lee) Sauter of Lincoln, Dianne (Bob) Kimball of Omaha; sisters, Marlene (Leonard) Kabes of Clarkson, NE, Irene (Gary) Brosch of Bennington, NE; brother-in-law, Clarence Frazee of Rosiclare, IL; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass 10 AM, Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be Sunday, 5-8 PM, with a rosary starting at 7 PM at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont. Memorial may be directed to St Patrick Catholic Church and the Alzheimer's Association.Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchpels.com

To send flowers to the family of Delores Fees, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 29
Visitation
Sunday, December 29, 2019
5:00PM-8:00PM
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave
Fremont, NE 68025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Delores's Visitation begins.
Dec 29
Rosary
Sunday, December 29, 2019
7:00PM
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave
Fremont, NE 68025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Delores's Rosary begins.
Dec 30
Mass
Monday, December 30, 2019
10:00AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
3400 E. 16th Street
Fremont, NE 68025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Delores's Mass begins.
Dec 30
Burial
Monday, December 30, 2019
12:00AM
Calvary Cemetery
West Linden Street
Fremont, NE 68025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Delores's Burial begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News