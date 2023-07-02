Deloise Orpha Simpson

June 14th, 1932 - June 29, 2023

Deloise Orpha Simpson of Lincoln died Thursday, June 29th in Lincoln. Dee was born June 14th, 1932 in Marion, North Dakota to Olaf and Alice Lysgaard. She graduated high school in Osage, Iowa, and married Richard "Dick" Perry in 1952. After her divorce from Dick in 1977, she married Melvin Simpson in 1979. Dee began working as a substitute teacher in the Lincoln Public Schools in the 1960's and taught full time at Norwood Park Elementary for many years.

Dee is survived by her brother Donald Lysgaard and his wife Angela of Medford, Oregon, sister-in-law Merla Lysgaard of Las Vegas, Nevada, son Greg Perry and his wife Deborah of Omaha, stepson Bruce Simpson and his wife Gayle of Lincoln, stepson Doug Simpson and wife Melanie of Kansas City, and stepdaughter Judy (Simpson) Buntemeyer and husband Steve, granddaughter Elizabeth (Perry) Churchich, grandson James Perry, and three great-grandchildren. Dee was preceded in death by her parents Olaf and Alice Lysgaard, brothers Robert, James, and Delmar Lysgaard, and husbands Richard Perry and Melvin Simpson.

Funeral services will be held at 2pm Wednesday, July 5th, 2023 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St, Lincoln, NE. Family will receive friends prior to the funeral service. Memorials may be directed to the Lincoln Public Schools Foundation.