Debra Uarich

July 30, 1956 - September 7, 2023

Debra Anne Uarich, age 67, of Omaha, NE.

Debra was preceded in death by her husband Steve; parents; R.P. and Lucille Farster; brothers Mike Farster and Doug Farster.

She is survived by her son Dane (Jenna) Uarich; granddaughters Berkly, Marissa, and Leah all of Omaha; brother Greg Farster of Arizona, and numerous other cherished extended family members, close friends, and neighbors.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023 at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn, NE from 5:00-7:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Nebraska Humane Society in Deb's name.