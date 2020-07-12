× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 5, 1955 - July 8, 2020

Debra Rose Moreno age 65 of Raymond, passed away July 8, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born July 5, 1955 in Jefferson City, Missouri to Clarence Woodard and Dorothy (Rau) Damman. Debra worked as a cashier and manager at several local convenience stores.

Survivors include her husband Chuck Moreno of Raymond, Daughters and sons-in-law Holly and Bryan Nielsen of Omaha, Heather and Jamie Bearup of Lincoln, Cassandra and Tyler Helgoth of Lincoln. Son Clint Moreno of Raymond. Mother Dorothy Damman of Lincoln, father and step mother Clarence and Jane Woodard of Columbia, Missouri. Sisters and brothers-in-law Pam and Dave Nutt of Montrose, Colorado, Brenda Arisman of Lincoln, Shea and Marlon Sanchez of Aurora, Colorado, Letitia Woodard of Booneville, Missouri, Crystal and Adam Kendrick of Columbia, Missouri. Brothers and sister-in-law Terry and Debi Damman of Firth, Chad Damman of Lincoln. 17 Grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Holy Savior Lutheran Church, 4710 N. 10th Street in Lincoln. Due to social distancing regulations, the service will be by invite only. A virtual service on the Holy Savior Facebook page will be available to the public. https://www.facebook.com/HolySaviorLincoln. Private family interment will be at Wyuka Cemetery. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date. Family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to Holy Savior Lutheran Church or to the family for a later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com