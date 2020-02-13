July 22, 1954 - January 8, 2020
Debra K Werner-Barnett, born July 22, 1954, Mascoutah, IL, died January 8, 2020, Lincoln, NE. Longtime para-educator and administrative assistant at Golden Hills Elementary, Bellevue, NE.
Preceded in death by father, Paul Werner, son, Trevor Barnett, and husband Mark Barnett. Survived by daughter, Ashley (Benjamin Mixan), Lincoln; mother, Donna (Adamson) Werner and brother Mark (Ingrid) Werner (all of Brookings, SD); grandchildren, Orion, Finley, and Louisa; beloved dog, Ranger.
Memorial service: Saturday, February 15, 2:00 pm at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive, Lincoln. Memorials to the American Heart Association, Basset and Beagle Rescue of the Heartland, or Camp Cocker Rescue.