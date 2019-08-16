September 7, 1955 - August 14, 2019
Deb Larsen, age 63, of Aurora, formerly of Chapman, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at her home. Debra Ann Larsen, the daughter of Arthur Max and Roberta (Moody) Durbin was born on September 7, 1955 at Liberal, Kan.
Survivors are her two children, Jamie (Kristina) Mitchell of Lincoln and Amy Hanson of Lincoln; 5 grandchildren, Cody, Trenton, Kylie and Jaxson Mitchell and Spencer Hanson all of Lincoln; 2 great-grandchildren; brother, Larry (Mickey) Durbin of Liberal, Kan.; sister, Glenda Romine of Derby, Kan.; special friend, Gary Donelan. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Charles C. Woods.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences at www.higbymortuary.com.
