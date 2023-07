Debra Ann Jackson

Debra Ann Jackson, age 68, of Lincoln, went home to be with her Lord, while in the loving arms of her family on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Visitation will be at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023. A celebration of life for Debra will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 3301 N 56th St. Lincoln, NE 68504.

