Debra A. Farleigh

October 16, 1957 - May 14, 2020

Debra Ann Farleigh, 62, of Lincoln passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at her home. Born on October 16, 1957 in Lincoln, NE to Leonard & Marie (Shegog) Heilman. Debra is preceded in death by her Mother, Marie and Grandparents, Ann & Ray McCullough.

She is survived by her Husband, Robert R. Farleigh; Daughter, Heather M. Vorderstrasse; Son, Nicholas R. Farleigh; Grandchildren, Fisher J. Irons and Lowe J. Vorderstrasse; Father, Leonard M. Heilman; Sister Robin Davenport and many other family and friends.

In accordance with current local health directives, a Visitation will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Lincoln Family Funeral Care (5844 Fremont Street). A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. To leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnffc.com

