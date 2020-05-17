Debra A. Farleigh

Debra Ann Farleigh, 62, of Lincoln passed away May 14, 2020. In accordance with local health directives, a Visitation will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Lincoln Family Funeral Care (5844 Fremont Street). A Private Family Graveside service will be held at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. To leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnffc.com