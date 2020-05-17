Debra A. Farleigh
View Comments

Debra A. Farleigh

{{featured_button_text}}

October 16, 1957 - May 14, 2020

Debra Ann Farleigh, 62, of Lincoln passed away May 14, 2020. In accordance with local health directives, a Visitation will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Lincoln Family Funeral Care (5844 Fremont Street). A Private Family Graveside service will be held at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. To leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnffc.com

To send flowers to the family of Debra Farleigh, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News