September 26, 1956 - December 10, 2020

Deborah Lynn Thomas, 64, passed away on December 10, 2020 at her home in Walnut Creek, California. Deb was born on September 26, 1956 near Chicago, IL, to Chaplain Colonel Meredith and Lenore (Kyle) Thomas. She graduated from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, TX in 1973; Illinois State University with a degree in chemistry in 1976; and the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a master's degree in public administration in 1982.

Deb's love and care for her family was central to her life along with her passion for laughing out loud, speed-reading books, and baking with chocolate. She was incredibly proud of her family's accomplishments and perseverance, as they are of hers.

Deb lit up the room. She was equally comfortable when having serious policy conversations or telling one of her thousands of entertaining stories with friends. Deb cared for people, always willing to help someone better their situation. She had a gift for making lifelong friendships in all her endeavors. Everyone who knew her will miss her warmth, humor and creativity.