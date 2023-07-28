July 25, 2023

Deborah Kay Stephenson of Lincoln died peacefully on July 25th at the age of 73. She was born in Seward, NE to Clifford Irving Stephenson and Norma Jean Mathena.

Deb was a beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Friend. Many summers were spent in Seward as a child on the farm of her grandparents, Cliff and Florence Stephenson. She had many fond memories of playing with her cousins and caring for the farm animals. Deb graduated from Lincoln High School and earned her Nursing Degree from Southeast Community College. Deb went on to work as a nurse, a stay-at-home mother, and then as a baker at Russ’s Market. She loved her early morning routines in the bakery and made more friends than she could count in her time there.

Deb loved gardening, baking, cooking, and going out to eat with family and friends. She was known for her unsatiable sweet tooth and always kept a candy stash next to her bed. Deb loved animals. She always had at least one cat in her home and made sure to feed all her animal visitors that came to her yard.

Deb was preceded in death by her parents Clifford, “Bud” Stephenson and Norma Jean “Vicky” Mathena.

She is survived by sons Brian (Anne) Irons, Clifford Ashley “Ash” Irons, Austin Irons; daughters, Alison Irons, Amanda (Ross) Felton; grandchildren, Olivia Bell, Fisher Irons, Emerson Felton, and Adelaide Felton.

A Graveside Service will be 10:00 AM on Monday, July 31, 2023 in the Seward Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00P-6:00P on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. The family will be present to greet friends from 4:00P-6:00P. Memorials are suggested to the Donor’s Choice. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.