October 1, 2020

Deborah Kay (Maas) Clausen, 71, entered her eternal home on Thursday, October 1, 2020. She retired in 2007, after 40 years with United Airlines.

Among survivors are her children, Jason Stiastny of Lincoln, Jeromy Stiastny of Omaha and Tracy (Curtis) Combs of Lincoln; and two grandchildren, Kallen Nissen (Ambrosia Keefe) of Lincoln and Ceilee Hartman of Gretna, NE.

Funeral, Divine Shephard Lutheran Church, 15005 Q Street, Omaha, NE at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Burial at Scribner Cemetery at 2pm. Visitation on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. with family greeting friends at Ludvigsen Mortuary, Fremont, NE. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Dachshund Rescue, P.O. Box 390991, Omaha, NE 68139 or Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, Inc., P.O. Box 24122, Omaha, NE 68124. Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com