October 24, 1950 - March 26, 2020
Deborah K Mason, 69, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed on March 26th, 2020. She was born on October 24th, 1950. She was the Deb in Tagged by Deb and dedicated herself to helping others. Deb was always active, outgoing and afraid of nothing. She loved visiting the Rocky Mountains and the cabin on Boy Lake in Minnesota but Deb's true joy in life was her grandchildren.
Deb is preceded in death by her parents, Jack & Betty Mason. Deb is survived by loving husband Britt Baer; daughters Teresa & Patrick Williams, Paige & Ben Williams; grandchildren Mason Williams; Jack and Adison Ritchhart: Siblings Cheryl Mason, Jack Mason (Celinda), Julie Johnson (Kurt) and James Mason; many nieces & nephews.
A celebration of life to honor Deb will be held at a later date. In lieu of flower memorials may be sent to Lincoln Children's Zoo. Condolences online at LincolnAlternativeFuneral.Com
