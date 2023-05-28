Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Deborah Ann “Debbe” Ford

July 7, 1954 - April 26, 2023

Deborah Ann “Debbe” Ford was born on July 7, 1954, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Cancer ended her life on April 26, 2023, in San Francisco, California. Debbe graduated from Lincoln High School, and she briefly attended Nebraska Wesleyan University on a full scholarship before mental illness took her down a different path. She struggled for the rest of her life, as she often said, to “get her mind right.” At the end, she finally found peace.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Marianne and Ralph E. Ford. She is survived by her siblings Mark E. Ford (wife Shelley) of Fort Smith, Arkansas, John E. Ford (wife Linda) of Littleton, Colorado, and Rita F. Gibney (husband Mark) of Asheville, North Carolina. She is also survived by a daughter, Krista (husband Kent), and their three lovely children in Texas.

Cremation under the direction of Green Street Mortuary in San Francisco, California, with final interment at Lincoln Memorial Park in Lincoln, Nebraska, on June 9, 2023.

Please consider a donation in Debbe's honor to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).