Deborah (Deb) Jean Smith Dr.

She grew up in Whitter California with her two bothers Craig and David and sister Martha. She received her Ph.D. from Utah State University in 1998 and worked as a school psychologist and administrator in Spokane, Washington, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Lincoln, NE. On December 22, 1990 she married Dr. J. Ron Nelson. They raised one daughter Carly Nelson. Carly is married to Ben Byrne and they have two daughters Annabelle and Elanor. Deb had a passion for hiking, swimming, and skiing. She was known for her kind and compassionate sprit and infectious smile.