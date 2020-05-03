Deborah (Deb) Jean Smith Dr.

March 7, 1954 - April 22, 2020
Dr. Deborah (Deb) Jean Smith was born March 7, 1954 to Maurice and Marilyn Smith and passed away at age 66 from Alzheimer's on April 22, 2020 in Lincoln, NE.
She grew up in Whitter California with her two bothers Craig and David and sister Martha. She received her Ph.D. from Utah State University in 1998 and worked as a school psychologist and administrator in Spokane, Washington, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Lincoln, NE. On December 22, 1990 she married Dr. J. Ron Nelson. They raised one daughter Carly Nelson. Carly is married to Ben Byrne and they have two daughters Annabelle and Elanor. Deb had a passion for hiking, swimming, and skiing. She was known for her kind and compassionate sprit and infectious smile.
Deb was preceded in death by her father, Maurice, mother, Marilyn, and brother David. She is survived by her husband, Ron, her daughter Carly, her brother Craig, her sister Martha and numerous cousins. She will always be remembered as a California girl.
No funeral services will be held. The family will hold a celebration of life in Lake Tahoe in July.
