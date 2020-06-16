× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 31, 1952 - June 11, 2020

Debbie Jean Cone, 67 of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away at home on Thursday (6-11-20) after a courageous battle with cancer over many years.

She was born in Burwell, Nebraska on August 31, 1952 to Dick and Barbara (Wagner) Cone. Debbie was a teacher at Hartley Elementary and Hill Elementary with Lincoln Public Schools for 35 years. Debbie was an avid traveler, a true gourmet, a gardener and someone who brought style and elegance to everything she did, including the sharing of tequila shots.

Debbie brought so much love and light into so many peoples' lives, whether in the classroom or with her family and friends, inspiring them to seek the most out of life, and never complaining about the struggles that life brings.

Survivors include her partner, Larry Melichar; Mother, Barbara Cone of Burwell; Brother and sister-in-law, Mike Cone and Katy Link of Morristown, New Jersey; Brother, Charles Cone of Burwell; Brother and sister-in-law, Todd and Bev Cone of Atkinson; Loving nieces, Emily Larson, Kamaha Baker, and Emma Cone; Loving nephews, Kolby Cone and Spencer Cone, and many other family members and special friends. Preceded in death by Husband, Stan Cohen; Father, Dick Cone, and Nephew, Tyler Cone.

Cremation, no visitation. Memorials to in lieu of flowers to Friendship Home, Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach, or Planned Parenthood. A celebration of Debbie's life will be held at a later date.