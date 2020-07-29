× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 10, 1941 – July 25, 2020

Deanna Faye Knollenberg, 79, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center where she lived for close to nine years. Deanna was born on May 10, 1941 in Dewitt, NE to Frank and Aileen Warkow. She graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School in 1959. She was an accomplished secretary who worked many years at different offices and was proud of being KFOR's “Secretary of the Day.”

In June of 1961, Deanna married William Knollenberg and they had 3 children. When she wasn't raising her children, Deanna enjoyed scrapbooking and crafts. While at Lancaster, she became known as the “card lady” as she created cards for all occasions and sold them to residents, staff, and visitors. Deanna always loved being with family, especially her grandchildren, to whom she was affectionately known as “Grandma Dee.” Deanna was a long time member of Christ Lutheran Church. She was a woman of strong faith as well as a loving and devoted daughter, mother, and grandmother. Many will miss her.