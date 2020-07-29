May 10, 1941 – July 25, 2020
Deanna Faye Knollenberg, 79, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center where she lived for close to nine years. Deanna was born on May 10, 1941 in Dewitt, NE to Frank and Aileen Warkow. She graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School in 1959. She was an accomplished secretary who worked many years at different offices and was proud of being KFOR's “Secretary of the Day.”
In June of 1961, Deanna married William Knollenberg and they had 3 children. When she wasn't raising her children, Deanna enjoyed scrapbooking and crafts. While at Lancaster, she became known as the “card lady” as she created cards for all occasions and sold them to residents, staff, and visitors. Deanna always loved being with family, especially her grandchildren, to whom she was affectionately known as “Grandma Dee.” Deanna was a long time member of Christ Lutheran Church. She was a woman of strong faith as well as a loving and devoted daughter, mother, and grandmother. Many will miss her.
Deanna is survived by her children; Catherine (Chuck) Reese, Daniel Knollenberg and James Knollenberg, all of Lincoln; sisters, Sharon Griess of Omaha, Jeannette Bauch of Lincoln; brother, Robert (Sheila) Warkow of Lincoln; grandchildren, Andrew Reese, Garrett Reese, Will Reese, Erik Knollenberg and Jared Knollenberg. Nieces; Cindy Johnston, Angela Ajamie, Shani Coggin, Shanda Berndt, Jordan Warkow, Sherry Anderson and Lisa Newburn; nephews, Curtis Griess, Douglas Bauch and Kyle Warkow. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Aileen Warkow; sister, Beverly Abbott; nephew Michael Abbott; brothers-in-law, Allen Griess and Robert Bauch.
A very special thank you to Hospice Community Center and Lancaster Rehabilitation Center.
Private (closed to public) service and burial Saturday, August 1, 2020. Visitation (open to public): Friday, July 31, 2020 from noon-6:00 p.m. at Wyuka Funeral Home. When attending services please abide by local and CDC Covid-19 guidelines. Masks are required. Memorials are suggested to Lancaster Rehabilitation Center, 1001 South St., Lincoln, NE 68502.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.