DeAnna (Bruning) Jurgens

April 4, 1940 – December 23, 2019

DeAnna was born April 4th, 1940 in Harvard, NE to Elmer and Electa Bruning. Following Harvard High School graduation in 1958 she attended Kearney State College. She never stopped learning throughout life, and achieved a PhD from UNL in 1985. DeAnna retired following 30 years with Lincoln Public Schools in 2004.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was very active serving her community through Optimist and Kiwanis Organizations, Project Linus, and numerous additional volunteer endeavors. DeAnna was a beautiful, strong, independent woman who loved life. She enjoyed traveling, music festivals, adventure, and the outdoors.

DeAnna is preceded in death by her son Gregory and daughter Cynthia. She is survived by daughter Jennifer, to whom DeAnna meant the world, 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

No flowers please. Memorials to Trendwood Park Improvements via lincolnparks.org. Join us to celebrate DeAnna's life at 11:00 a.m. January 6, 2020, at Wyuka Funeral Home, Lincoln. A reception will follow the service. Condolences at wyuka.com

To send flowers to the family of DeAnna Jurgens, please visit Tribute Store.