Dean Schroeder, 91, of Lincoln, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023. He was born on August 8, 1931 in Greenwood, Nebraska to Harvey and Edeth (Nichols) Schroeder. US Army Veteran. Member VFW, IBEW. Dean is survived by his children; Pamela Jo (Abraham) Wooster, Robert Schroeder, nieces and nephews.