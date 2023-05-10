Dean Morphet Connett

February 25, 1931 - May 8, 2023

Dean Morphet Connett, 92, of Lincoln passed away on May 8, 2023. Born February 25, 1931, in Beatrice, NE to Myron and Bessie (Salisbury) Connett.

Dean married Vera Belt in 1953. They were married until her death in 2013, raising 4 children. They were avid husker fans. He and Vera held season tickets from 1956 – 2020. They often would travel to games. Dean loved to travel, preferably by train.

Dean served in the U. S. Navy as a SeaBee – 3 years active, 25 years in the reserves, retiring as a Captain. He was a civil engineer, primarily designing rural water systems. He opened his own consulting business in his 50's, till retirement.

A member of the Christ United Methodist Church where he served on the church board, Beatrice Masonic Lodge #26, AF & AM, American Legion Post #3, AWWA, SE Nebraska Rural Land Surveyors Association, Island X1 Nebraska Navy/Seabees Veterans Association, and volunteered at Connection Point.

Family members include his children Susan Connett-Jerrison, Ferguson, MO, Mark (Rhonda) Connett, David (Sonya) Connett, and Gina Connett (Jim Atkinson), all of Lincoln; grandchildren Meghan, Abram, Deva, Charlie, Simon, and Andrew; 7 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Densil Belt; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Vera, and siblings.

Memorial service: 11:00 am Friday, May 12, 2023, Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A Street.

Memorials to the Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A. St., Lincoln, NE 68510

No Visitation/Cremation

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com