Dean LeRoy DeLong Sr was born on October 5th, 1927 at Inman, Nebraska. He graduated from O'Neill, NE High School in 1945. He received an accounting and business degree from Grand Island Business College in 1952, after serving as a radio operator in a B-17 for the Army Air Corps from 12/13/1945 to 10/11/1948. Dean passed away peacefully at the age of 92 at the VA Hospital in Omaha, NE, on Monday, June 1st, 2020.