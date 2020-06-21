October 5, 1927 - June 1, 2020
Dean LeRoy DeLong Sr was born on October 5th, 1927 at Inman, Nebraska. He graduated from O'Neill, NE High School in 1945. He received an accounting and business degree from Grand Island Business College in 1952, after serving as a radio operator in a B-17 for the Army Air Corps from 12/13/1945 to 10/11/1948. Dean passed away peacefully at the age of 92 at the VA Hospital in Omaha, NE, on Monday, June 1st, 2020.
Dean is survived by his wife, Ila DeLong of Lincoln, NE; his son Dean DeLong Jr. of Louisville, NE (daughter-in-law Denise DeLong, deceased); his daughter and son-in-law, Elicia Laabs and Gregory Laabs of Cave Creek, AZ; and his two grandsons, Ryan Mahoney and Luke Mahoney, both from Hastings, NE.
Private Service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Send cards and memorials in care of Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE 68512. lincolnfh.com
