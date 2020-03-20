Dean Leo Kissinger

February 14, 1931 – March 18, 2020

Dean L. Kissinger, 89, of Lincoln, passed away on March 18, 2020. Dean was born Feb. 14, 1931 to George and Lucinda Kissinger in Milford, NE. In 1956, he married the love of his life Beverly. To this union was born two sons, Gregory Alan and Kevin Dean.

Dean was a member of the First United Methodist Church at which he was an usher for over fifty years. His faith was a very important part of his life. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and Communication Workers of America. Dean enjoyed work of any kind, crossword puzzles, reading and helping others. He was an avid Big Red fan.

Preceded in death by parents, infant son Gregory Alan; sisters, Grace and Betty Kissinger; and brothers, Howard, Elton and Malvin. Dean is survived by his wife, Beverly; son, Kevin of Washington D.C.; sisters, Fern Smith of Lincoln, Alice Herbst of Grand Island and Ruth Jardee of Colorado, and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorials to First United Methodist Church.

