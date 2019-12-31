September 17, 1936 - December 29, 2019

Dean Lee Laune, 83, of Ashland, NE, entered into rest, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at his home in Ashland, NE. He was born September 17, 1936 in Deshler, NE to Charles and Mary (Graul) Laune. Dean graduated from Ashland-Greenwood High School and University of Nebraska-Lincoln. On June 10, 1956, Dean was united in marriage to Violetan Hurst at the United Methodist Church in Ashland.

Following college Dean started working with his father at Laune Implement in Ashland. In 1974, he opened Laune Sales, where he continued to work the rest of his life. He was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church, Men in Mission, Gideons and the Ashland Chamber of Commerce. Dean enjoyed watching and filming his grandchildren's sporting events. He loved bowling, square dancing, basketball, fishing and he always enjoyed his work.