Dean J. Rocke

April 7, 1932 - May 7, 2023

Dean J. Rocke, age 91, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Dean was born at home in Hallam, Nebraska in April 7, 1932. He graduated from Hallam High School in 1949. He joined the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict, returning home on leave in 1952 to marry his sweetheart Barbara Vonderfecht of Clatonia, NE, who joined him during his active service until his discharge in 1955. Dean was a Staff Sergeant and served with the 94th Fighter Interceptor Squadron at George Air Force Base in Victorville, CA.

Dean was the owner and operator of Rocke Garage in Hallam, Nebraska and was appointed as the Postmaster of Hallam in 1957, a position he held until his retirement in 1990. Dean was a 68 year continuous member of the Hallam American Legion Post 294. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, was an avid poker player and enjoyed do-it-yourself projects, as well as watching sports and listening to good country and polka music.

Preceded in death by his parents Monroe and Esther (Sullivan) Rocke, Elaine Rocke-Bennett, and Donald F Rocke.

Survived by his wife Barbara, son Gregory (Barbara) Rocke, son Jeffrey (Susan) Rocke; grandchildren Erika (Simon) Rocke-Guillory, Amanda Rocke, and Griffin Rocke; great-grandchild Jase Guillory.

A visitation will be held Friday, May 12th, from 5pm-8pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 13th, at 10am at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St, Lincoln, NE.