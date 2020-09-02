× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 28, 1935 - August 30, 2020

Dean Charles Honnen was born on August 28, 1935, to Oscar and Blanche (Kenyon) Honnen. He passed away peacefully in Lincoln on August 30, 2020. Dean was a Letter Carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 31 years and was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers. He was also a faithful serving member of the Havelock United Methodist Church. Dean always enjoyed time with family. He enjoyed growing and caring for all types of flowers and plants in the yard and indoor solarium. He will be greatly missed.

Dean is survived by his dear wife, Beth; sons, Scott (Toni) Honnen of Springfield, IL, Steve and fiancee, Alice Flowers of Lincoln and Greg (Pamela) Honnen of Victoria, TX. He was proud to have 11 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren. His family and friends brought him great joy. Preceded in death by parents, sister, Doris Jean and brother, John Honnen.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 O Street. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm, Friday, September 4, 2020 at Roper & Sons South Chapel. 3950 Hohensee Dr. (40th & Yankee Hill Drive) Live Stream at Roperandsons.com/Livestream. Memorials may be given to Havelock United Methodist Church or Johnstown United Methodist Church. Per Lancaster County Guidelines, a face covering will be required and social distancing will be enforced. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com