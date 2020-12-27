March, 20, 1939 - December 22, 2020

Dean A. Auman, 81, of Lincoln, died on December 22, 2020. Mr. Auman was born in Hallam, NE on March, 20, 1939 to Alvin & Lois (Pillard) Auman. He graduated from Clatonia High School in 1956, married JoAnn (Sell) April 18, 1959 at Frieden's Evangelical Church in Seward. They were blessed with two sons. Dean retired from Pfizer Animal Health in 2001, after 22 years. Dean was a Christian man who was always willing to help others. He enjoyed helping his family, woodworking projects and working outside.

He is survived by his wife, Jo; sons, David and Daryl; brothers, Neil (Sharon) Auman, Lester (Judy) Auman; nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; triplet sisters and brother, Jean, Janice and Joel; niece, Sheila Auman.

Funeral Services for Dean will be 10:30 AM on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Rev. Dr. Jim Keck will officiate. Interment will be 2:00 PM in the Seward Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:00P-5:00P on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to First Plymouth Congregational Church or to the Lincoln Children's Zoo. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.