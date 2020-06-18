× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 1935 - June 13, 2020

David W. “Dave” Thomssen passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. He was born in Aurora, NE, March of 1935 to William and Esther (Jensen) Thomssen. He married his college sweetheart Margie “Marge Horst” in September of 1958 and resided in Lincoln after that and reared three children: Teresa, Tim and Tom. Dave graduated from Aurora, NE High School, Midland Lutheran College in Fremont and the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. He had a career in geology for over 50 years.

Member of Lancaster Lodge # 54, AF&AM, Scottish Rite, Sesostris Shrine and the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska. His hobby was building racecars and driving them. He held 22 land speed records at the Bonneville Salt Flats with his home-built Flathead Ford engines. Dave was inducted into the Nebraska Auto Racing Hall Of Fame in 2013.