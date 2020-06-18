March 1935 - June 13, 2020
David W. “Dave” Thomssen passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. He was born in Aurora, NE, March of 1935 to William and Esther (Jensen) Thomssen. He married his college sweetheart Margie “Marge Horst” in September of 1958 and resided in Lincoln after that and reared three children: Teresa, Tim and Tom. Dave graduated from Aurora, NE High School, Midland Lutheran College in Fremont and the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. He had a career in geology for over 50 years.
Member of Lancaster Lodge # 54, AF&AM, Scottish Rite, Sesostris Shrine and the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska. His hobby was building racecars and driving them. He held 22 land speed records at the Bonneville Salt Flats with his home-built Flathead Ford engines. Dave was inducted into the Nebraska Auto Racing Hall Of Fame in 2013.
He was preceded in death by his parents William and Esther Thomssen and beloved Aunt Leah Jensen. Dave is survived by his wife, Marge of 61 years; their children and spouses: Teresa (Barry) Peterson of Plymouth, MN, Tim (Theresa) Thomssen, and Tom (Jill) Thomssen, all of Lincoln. Four grandchildren: Katie and Ryan Krejci of Stacy, MN, Nick Thomssen, Emma Thomssen both of Lincoln, Nate and Mylene Peterson of Minneapolis, MN and Great Granddaughter Eleanor Peterson of Minneapolis. Dave also is survived by his sister Kathryn M. Ritterbush, Albuquerque, NM and her children, extended family and many friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Private family internment will be at Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln. Memorials to the Osher Lifelong Institute of Nebraska at the University of Nebraska Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.