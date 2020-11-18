David Thomas Cleary (62) was born on June 12, 1958, in Travis County, TX, to Wallace Arthur and Susan Ann (Greshik) Cleary, and passed away November 15, 2020, in Lincoln, NE. He was a free spirit who loved all things rock-and-roll and classic cars. He was in a band and loved to play guitar. He was also in a pool league and enjoyed singing karaoke. His most treasured pride and joy was his 1969 Chevy Camaro SS. He was a caring man with a kind heart and was always there for his friends and family. You could always find him working on a car with his brother, Jerry.