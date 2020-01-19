November 15, 1939 - January 16, 2020

David Robert Parker, 80, of Boulder, Colorado, died on January 16, 2020, after bravely fighting a year-long battle against brain cancer. Dave was born November 15, 1939, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Gerald and Lucile (Gleich) Parker. Dave grew up in Superior, Nebraska, graduating from Superior High School in 1957. After high school, Dave attended and graduated from the University of Colorado-Boulder in 1962 with a BA in English. He attended CU on an ROTC scholarship and actively served in the Marines 1962-1967, earning the rank of Captain. Upon returning to civilian life, he attended the University of Nebraska College of Law, during which time he served as Editor in Chief of the Nebraska Law Review.

After graduating from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 1970, he became a partner in the Nelson and Harding Law Firm in Lincoln and later established and worked in the Denver office. Following his nine-year tenure with the firm, Dave returned to Lincoln where he served as Vice President & General Counsel of Crete Carrier Corporation and affiliated companies from 1979 thru 1985. Dave then returned to private practice as a partner in the Lincoln law firm of Rembolt, Ludtke, Parker, and Berger until 1996.

