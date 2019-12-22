February 28, 1938 - December 12, 2019

David Richard Rilinger, 81, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away December 12, 2019. David was born February 28, 1938, in Pawnee City, Nebraska, to Richard T. and Hila S. Rilinger and grew up on his family's farm near Baileyville, Kansas. He married Sharon Dettmann on December 4, 1965, and they remained together until his death.

David graduated in 1956 from Pawnee City High School, and then engaged in farming, both with his family and independently. He also served in the Army Reserves. David then worked in construction, most notably with Dobson Brothers Construction, followed by many years with the city of Lincoln. After retirement from the city, David worked for a number of years with Brandt Construction.

David was an avid sports fan, especially of basketball, and frequently attended high school games throughout Lincoln. He also loved country and western music, and he and Sharon attended many performances. He is remembered by his co-workers, friends and family as being fun loving and humorous.

David is survived by his wife Sharon. He was grieved by the death of son Richard, at age 40, in 2006, and by his daughter Denise Rilinger on December 2, 2019, just ten days before his own passing. David is also survived by a brother, Dennis Rilinger of Kansas City, Missouri.

On January 16th at 10:30am there will be a memorial service for David, along with remembrance of Denise, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home (5200 R Street). After the service there will be a reception, followed by inurnment at Fairview Cemetery. To leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnccfh.com

