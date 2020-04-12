Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Omaha - David R. Young was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on June 9, 1939, raised in Concordia, Kansas, and passed away at his home in Omaha, Nebraska, on April 7, 2020. Dave was an award-winning high school band director for fifty-one years, inspiring excellence in his students. Besides music, he enjoyed model railroading and woodworking.