David R. Young
June 9, 1939 - April 7, 2020
Omaha - David R. Young was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on June 9, 1939, raised in Concordia, Kansas, and passed away at his home in Omaha, Nebraska, on April 7, 2020. Dave was an award-winning high school band director for fifty-one years, inspiring excellence in his students. Besides music, he enjoyed model railroading and woodworking.
He is preceded in death by son Michael Young and parents David A. and Dottie Young. He is survived by wife Jeannette Young, daughter Kristi (Paul) Richling, step-daughter Angela Kroeger, grandsons Zachary and Tyler Richling, brother Bill (Joyce) Young, sister Carol (Charlie) Godbold, and many nieces and nephews.
Service at a later date. Roeder Mortuary 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com
