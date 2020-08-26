 Skip to main content
David Owen Cary
David Owen Cary

August 19, 2020

David Owen Cary, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed peacefully from this world on August 19, 2020 at Journey House Hospice Care (Tabitha Nursing Home), in Lincoln, NE. He was a life member of VFW Post 9776 (Ashland, NE). David met his future wife Wanda (Mercer) in Laramie Wyoming. They married in August of 1956 in Laramie Wyoming and were married for 58 years. David Cary retired from the Goodyear Tire and Rubber, Lincoln NE in 1997. David was preceded in death by his loving wife.

David will be cremated, and his ashes interred next to his loving wife at the Omaha National Veterans Cemetery on September 17, 2020 at 1 PM. He will be greatly missed. www.bmlfh.com

