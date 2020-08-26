David Owen Cary, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed peacefully from this world on August 19, 2020 at Journey House Hospice Care (Tabitha Nursing Home), in Lincoln, NE. He was a life member of VFW Post 9776 (Ashland, NE). David met his future wife Wanda (Mercer) in Laramie Wyoming. They married in August of 1956 in Laramie Wyoming and were married for 58 years. David Cary retired from the Goodyear Tire and Rubber, Lincoln NE in 1997. David was preceded in death by his loving wife.