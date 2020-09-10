× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 18, 1967 - August 29, 2020

David Lewis Green, 53, passed away August 29. David was born July 18, 1967, to Jim and Eunice (Buck) Green. He worked with his father in the drywall business after graduating from College View Academy in 1986. An accident in 1999 left David paralyzed from the waist down.

David is survived by his parents; brother Stephen, niece Meghan, and great-niece Signe; sister Daina Podraza (Shawn); and aunts, uncles, and cousins. David enjoyed the comfort of family, friends, and caretakers.

Private services for the family will be held at a later date. We look forward to a great reunion when the Lord comes. I Thessalonians 4:16-17.