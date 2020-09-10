 Skip to main content
David Lewis Green
July 18, 1967 - August 29, 2020

David Lewis Green, 53, passed away August 29. David was born July 18, 1967, to Jim and Eunice (Buck) Green. He worked with his father in the drywall business after graduating from College View Academy in 1986. An accident in 1999 left David paralyzed from the waist down.

David is survived by his parents; brother Stephen, niece Meghan, and great-niece Signe; sister Daina Podraza (Shawn); and aunts, uncles, and cousins. David enjoyed the comfort of family, friends, and caretakers.

Private services for the family will be held at a later date. We look forward to a great reunion when the Lord comes. I Thessalonians 4:16-17.

