David Leonard Willman

December 30, 1952 - July 17, 2023

David Leonard Willman, of Lincoln, was born on December 30, 1952 to Leonard and Iona (Lostroh) Willman in Lincoln, NE. He attended Malcolm High School graduating in 1971. David worked for Goodyear Tire and Rubber for 30 years. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, especially deer and turkey. He liked Harley Davidson motorcycles, ACC music and his dogs. David passed away on July 17, 2023 in Seward, NE, at the age of 70.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Willman of Lincoln; children: Robert (Amy) Willman of Lincoln, Michelle Willman of Lincoln and Megan Willman of Fort Collins, CO; grandchildren: Avery and Jace Willman; sister, Karen (Bill) Sterns of Raymond. David was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials in care of Willman family.

Gathering of family and friends will be on Monday, July 24, 2023, at 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM at Volzke Funeral Home (147 Main Street, Seward, NE 68434). Funeral service will be Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 10:30 AM at Volzke Funeral Home (147 Main Street, Seward, NE 68434). Committal will be on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Malcolm Cemetery (9845 W Bluff Road, Malcolm, NE 68402).